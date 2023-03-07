Home World Feud of Teodosić and Pantera | Sports
Miloš Teodosić had a conflict with Dante Exum and Kevin Panter at the end of the match with Partizan.

Partizan defeated Virtus in Bologna 88:79 and thus came one step away from placing in the Top 8 of the Euroleague, while the home team is now on the verge of falling out of the calculation for going to the quarterfinals. The match was uncertain and tense all the time, and at the end there was a crowd on the field.

Dante Exum was waiting for the match to end with the score 86:79, and Miloš Teodosić fouled him and immediately raised his hand. That annoyed the captain of the black and white team from Belgrade, Kevin Panter, who ran from behind and ran between Teodosić and Panter. However, Daniel Hackett was also there at the first moment, who tried to calm the situation.

After everything, Teodosić was angry with the referees and spent some time talking to one of them, and then there was a discussion with Exum and Pantera, which ended with the Partizan captain hugging the former captain of the Serbian national team. Watch that incident:

In the end, the referees called an ordinary foul, ruled out that there were 2.1 seconds left on the clock, and when Dante Exum hit both free throws, the match could end.

