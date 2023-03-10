I’ve never been to a traditional coven, but I’m sure if this one was officiated by an alien pop star, it would sound exactly like “Radical Romantics”. After more than five years, Fever Ray he returns with his third studio album, from which he looks at us as if he knows something more than what he is going to tell us.

Karin Dreijer has been simmering this album since 2019 to bring us ten impeccable cuts. The reason? Recreate yourself in all aspects of love, or rather, in telling you, performing and orchestrating the myth of what love is. It’s not sentimental – although it does have the saddest song Dreijer claims to have composed, “Tapping Fingers”–, but a kind of pop-electronic vaudeville with tribal percussions, where hocus pocus! a lot of witches end up laughing at the human condition itself, and our demand to love.

The album, or almost a story, begins like anyone who is about to entangle you: asking for forgiveness. “What They Call Us” It’s a hook, it makes you participate from the first moment in a dance from which you can’t escape. The rhythms are enveloping and in “Shiver”, the tremor of the first time, it is no longer just an idea, but it becomes a sensory experience. Upon arriving at “New Utensiles”, of marked rhythms with no room for chance, a sweet disorientation intoxicates you. This sequence is also the return to production with Olof, his brother and partner of The Knife.

Kandy, more sensual, lowers the heart rate. Just in time to take on the industrial production of Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross in “Even It Out”. The gloomy fabled dance reaches its maximum exponent with the rompepistas, both for a club or the Zugarramurdi caves, in “Carbon Dioxide”. A song in which the best attribute of the album shines: it doesn’t tell the emotion, it makes you experience it. Through an instrumental inspired by “Baby Elephant Talk” –the supposedly happiest melody that exists– unleashes the adrenaline of those moments before kissing someone: you are falling in love, the promise compressed in the air, your pupils dilate, your favorite song plays and your senses explode.

Fever Ray has us. It goes down to a half time on “North” and calmly descends towards the last cut of the disc. Siren sings. Seven minutes in which you let yourself be carried away by everything that can be. No answer, no big reveal, but once heard, you can’t get out of it. “Radical Romantics”.

<a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://feverray.bandcamp.com/album/radical-romantics">Radical Romantics by Fever Ray</a>