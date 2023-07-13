few days to get it, what it offers

to. Mobile proposes one of its most interesting offers for the relationship between content and price, ho. 5.99. At a time when remodeling is the order of the day and having a convenient package is almost a luxury, the promotion of Vodafone’s virtual operator can represent an “indispensable” offer for those who are customer Iliad, Fastweb, Coop Voce or one of the other operators to which I have. Mobile wants to steal customers.

I have. 5.99 offers:

unlimited minutes

Unlimited texting

100 GB of data traffic on 4G network Vodafone limited to 30 Mbps (browsing stops once finished) free SMS hotspot I have. call waiting and call forwarding zero extra costs (special toll numbers 199 and 899 and toll digital services such as horoscopes and ringtones are blocked)

a 5.99 euros per month for activations by July 31st.

Note that:

activation is free

the SIM is free

the subscription must be done once top up of at least 6 euros to cover the cost of the first renewaltherefore of the first month.

The offer I have. 5.99 is directed to current customers:

Iliad, Coop Voce, Fastweb, Poste Mobile, Daily Telecom, CMLink Italy, Foll-In, Green Telecomunicazioni, Lycamobile, MUND_GSM, NT Mobile, NV Mobile, Noitel, Optima, Ovunque, Plintron, Rabona Mobile, Tiscali, UnoMobile – Carrefour, Welcome Italia, Withu, Spusu Italia, Wings Mobile Italia, Élite Mobile, Italia Power, Conexo Technologies.

If the number portability is not carried out within 15 days of activating the SIM, the discount which brings the monthly rate to 5.99 euros is lost, therefore the plan is renewed for the same content at 11.99 euros per month.