Few non-objecting doctors in hospitals in Sicily, “Tremendous workload, immediately a confrontation”

Few non-objecting doctors in hospitals in Sicily, “Tremendous workload, immediately a confrontation”

In Sicily, the weekly workload of each non-objecting gynecologist for each structure is on average 16.1 voluntary abortions against the national average of 9 IVG. The data, contained in the latest ministerial report…

