Dragana Kosjerina is engaged to dentist Bojan Perduv, and on one occasion she spoke about him to the media.

Dragana Kosjerina once again delighted everyone with her appearance during the presentation of the Eurovision Song Contest, and she has been talked about for days.

After numerous unknown details about her, her upbringing and schooling, many became interested in her emotional life. It is known that the most beautiful Serbian presenter has been engaged for a long time to Bojan Perduv, who is a dentist by profession. The couple also planned a wedding, but they postponed it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He doesn’t hide his love, but he doesn’t like to expose it often in public. This is how she spoke about Bojan to the media:

“He is honest. Dedicated, hard-working. A good conversationalist and a true friend. Aside from the fact that he is handsome and handsome,” Dragana said and revealed what she thought about the public’s interest in her privacy.

“It’s natural for people to be interested. I don’t hide, but I also don’t fill the media with details from my private life. Portals sometimes convey something, everything is available on social networks, but there’s nothing wrong with that. I keep my intimacy to myself, and my partner I am proud and with whom I share my life, I have no reason to hide it”.

This is what Dragana Kosjerina’s fiance looks like: