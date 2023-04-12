On Tuesday 18 April 2023, Alessandro Peron (in the photo) – FIAP Secretary General will speak at the AEPI event to be held in Rome at the “parliamentino” hall of the INAIL headquarters.

The event entitled, “AFTER SIX MONTHS WHAT IMPACT OF THE EXECUTIVE ON BUSINESSES” will take place in the morning, with the intervention of some personalities from the world of economics, commerce, and businesses.

Giuseppe Ciarcelluto – AEPI Deputy Vice-President will open the morning session which will also see the intervention of Mino Dinoi – AEPI Confederation President who will focus, in particular, on the signing of the memorandum of understanding between AEPI and INAIL. Space and attention will be given to transport and logistics and the FIAP General Secretary, Alessandro Peron, will intervene.