Home World FIAP / General Secretary Peron on April 18 at the AEPI event talking about transport and logistics – Carriers
World

FIAP / General Secretary Peron on April 18 at the AEPI event talking about transport and logistics – Carriers

by admin
FIAP / General Secretary Peron on April 18 at the AEPI event talking about transport and logistics – Carriers

On Tuesday 18 April 2023, Alessandro Peron (in the photo) – FIAP Secretary General will speak at the AEPI event to be held in Rome at the “parliamentino” hall of the INAIL headquarters.

The event entitled, “AFTER SIX MONTHS WHAT IMPACT OF THE EXECUTIVE ON BUSINESSES” will take place in the morning, with the intervention of some personalities from the world of economics, commerce, and businesses.

Giuseppe Ciarcelluto – AEPI Deputy Vice-President will open the morning session which will also see the intervention of Mino Dinoi – AEPI Confederation President who will focus, in particular, on the signing of the memorandum of understanding between AEPI and INAIL. Space and attention will be given to transport and logistics and the FIAP General Secretary, Alessandro Peron, will intervene.


See also  370,000 foreigners cannot enter Japan and the labor shortage is increasing

You may also like

The importance of Ireland to Joe Biden

Schwarzenegger repairs pothole in Los Angeles with help...

Sandstorm in South Korea: The striking images of...

UK junior doctors go on strike to demand...

two dead and one very serious

The Zombies, review of their album Different Game...

Romy (The xx) se acerca a la disco...

[Hong Kong News]Why?Xia Baolong’s low-key visit to Hong...

The first person infected with a variant of...

Cyberwar, so Russian hackers besiege Italy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy