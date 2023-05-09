Fiat 600: new photos without veils

I TEST IN GERMANIA – A few months before the official debut, the first uncamouflaged spy images of the Fiat 600new small crossover that should debut in the course of 2023. The photos were presumably taken during the filming of the spot. As can be seen in the lower plastic side molding of the car, the graphics leave no room for doubt: it is indeed the Fiat 600.

> The photos above appeared on Facebook (see Who).

FAMILY PROPORTIONS – As could be seen from the images of the camouflaged prototypes (Who the news), the proportions are similar to those of the 500X, even if the Fiat 600 it will be a little shorter. Aesthetically, the rear is reminiscent of that of the 500, however presenting the 5 doors unlike the Turin city car. Also at the rear is a striking black spoiler, which recalls the rims, the side rear-view mirrors as well as the plastic wheel arches which give the car a more adventurous look. The front takes its cue from that of the electric New 500 e inspires sympathy (it almost seems that the car is smiling).

ELECTRIC AND PETROL – The Fiat 600 it will be built on the CMP platform, the same as the Jeep Avenger, and will be produced at the Polish plant in Tychy. Like its cousin with stars and stripes, the Turin car should also be offered both in version completely electricwith a 54 kWh battery pack for a range of about 400 km, both with the three-cylinder turbo 1.2 101 HP petrol Puretech. To know the official details, however, we will have to wait a few more months.

