Everything is ready for the launch of the new Fiat 600, of which we already know a lot: next Tuesday the new compact crossover will be presented to the press, together with the Topolino. After all, 4 July is a “sacred” date for the Piedmontese brand, as it was chosen in 1957 for the presentation of the “New” Fiat 500, considered with the 600 the symbol of mass motorization that took place in Italy between the 1950s and 60. And yet, it would be ungenerous to attribute the merit of having made the car a phenomenon of custom to these cars alone: ​​remaining in the Fiat house, there are numerous models which, starting from the 1930s, have paved the way for a real diffusion of four wheels among families. And we’re not just talking about cars in large numbers, but also cars that symbolize an era, from small post-war city cars to a famous flagship for yuppies from the 1980s and 1990s, as well as the car that also powered Poland. Up to a much more modern utilitarian which, by inaugurating the Melfi plant, gave a boost to the occupation of Basilicata and its surroundings. We talk about it in more detail in our review, where we have collected the Fiats that have contributed to motorizing the peninsula.

