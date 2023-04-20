FIBA Champions League Final Four 2023 teams pairs and schedule | Sports

The Serb leads the team to a historic, first participation in the final tournament.

FIBA Champions League announced that Malaga will host the Final Four in 2023. The fight for the title will be held from May 12 to 14, and the host will of course be Unicaja, the current winner of the King’s Cup, which was also the first team to qualify for the F4 tournament. Along with the host, Unicaja, Tenerife, Bonn and Hapoel Jerusalem will also play in the Final Four, the team with led by Serbian coach Aleksandar Džikić with great success.

The FIBA ​​Champions League will be completed in Spain for the third time, as the title tournament was played in Tenerife in 2017, and in Bilbao last year in 2022. Meanwhile, the champion lifted trophies in Athens twice, as well as in Antwerp and Nizhny Novgorod.

Basketball fans in Serbia will watch the final with special attention, primarily because of Džikić, who achieved great results in the previous part of the competition and led the team to F4 for the first time. He already won the European trophy in 2011, leading Krka to the FIBA ​​Eurochallenge title, and now he is two steps away from another cup.

It is interesting that the pairs of the Final Four will be determined by lot on April 25. The tournament will be played in the legendary “Jose Maria Martín Carpeña” hall, the largest multi-purpose hall in the southern part of Spain, with a capacity of 11,300 spectators.