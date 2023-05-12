FIBA Champions League final four Aleksandar Džikić attacks the title | Sport

Hapoel Jerusalem, Tenerife, Unicaja and Bonn will fight for the trophy in Malaga.

Source: Profimedia

The FIBA ​​Champions League will have a champion this coming weekend in Malaga (Spain). The semi-final duels start this Friday, Saturday is a rest day, so on Sunday the teams will fight for the trophy and for the third place. Tenerife will try to defend the cup won last season, they stand in that way Aleksandar Dzikic with Hapoel Jerusalem (5:30 p.m. our time), while the other pair consists of Unikaha and Bon.

The Israeli and German teams will try to prevent the Spanish final in the Pyrenees. The Serbian expert stayed with the team despite the death of his mother Milka and will try to make a surprise in the semi-finals. The role of the favorite is on the side of the current champion in that match, while in the second duel Unicaja has the advantage, especially since the final four is played on their field.

Before the matches, a press conference was held where the coaches spoke, and Džikić in his own style announced what was to come. “In terms of talent, maybe we shouldn’t be here, but we are here, it seems that some teams with more talent didn’t beat us, which speaks volumes about us. Guys, listen, it’s obvious that Tenerife and Unicaja are Euroleague teams, in terms of quality, coaches, experience, logistics, let’s not lie, all of you who are here know that. I watch a little bit of that basketball, I’m not that good a coach, but I’ve been in this business for 32 years, so I can give a little comparison between the final of the Spanish Cup and some other European competitions that I’ve watched“, began Džikić.

He expressed a series of praises for Ćus Vidoreta (Tenerife) and Ibon Navarro (Unicaha), the coaches who played in the final of the King’s Cup in Spain, which went to Unikaha (83:80). “Let me tell you something about the Tenerife team, everyone knows how good they are, which means they are doing the right things. Huh, if I’m not mistaken, you’ve been there for five years and that’s not without reason. Seven or eight players have been there for three or four year, that’s a quality that can’t be shown on paper, the vision, the loyalty, the selection, the support, so, as I would say. We have a tough job ahead of us, don’t we? That doesn’t mean I’m going to go into the dressing room and tell my players that they don’t fight. What is the weak point of their team? Please someone help me. We are going there with the intention of winning, that is clear. Are they better? Yes, they are. Are we outsiders? Yes, we did. Do I believe we belong here? Yes. I don’t know if I gave the right answer to the journalist’s question“, said Dzikic with a smile.

He did not wait long for an answer from his colleague Vidoreta. “I fully understand what coach Dzikic wants to say, but there is a reason why they are here, they are a good team. They have a great coach, there is a great connection between Aleksandar and his chosen ones, they know how to play with everyone, I am sure they have prepared a plan for us,” concluded Vidoreta.