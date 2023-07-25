Home » fiba presented a new basketball court | Sport
World

fiba presented a new basketball court | Sport

by admin
fiba presented a new basketball court | Sport

FIBA has introduced something completely new when it comes to the appearance of the parquet.

Izvor: Printscreen/Twitter/FIA

FIBA looks to the future, so it created something completely new. A parquet that is not an ordinary parquet, but rather an LED glass court. It is something completely new and is being used at the World Championship for female basketball players up to the age of 19. It looks really amazing.

The plan is to use this glass floor at the upcoming World Basketball Championship, and everyone could see what it looks like during the match. FIBA General Secretary Andreas Zaglis did not hide his delight at everything. “A historic day for FIBA ​​and everything here in Madrid. Something completely new and innovative, we couldn’t wait for this moment, for everyone to see what it looks likeZaglis said.

The new parquet has many novelties, uses technology, reacts to events on the field and changes the background when a basket is scored, shows certain statistics, invites the audience to be louder. The reactions are mostly positive, we are just waiting for the announcements of basketball players who will have the opportunity to try it and to explain how it all works to those who are on the court.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

See also  Kenya, fasted to "see Jesus": the bodies of 90 followers of a sect recovered. Stop searching for now

You may also like

Leading liberal Zionist voices call for ending U.S....

Gintama – Mondo Japan

White House, Moscow halts attacks on grain depots....

A supercell storm arrived in Slovenia during the...

Russian Mercenaries Flood Belarus as Wagner Group Arrives...

At least 11 people, probably many of them...

In Tel Aviv clashes on the highway, dozens...

The vote in Spain also speaks to Italy:...

Spain, Feijóo and Sánchez are looking for the...

what they are, how they work and their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy