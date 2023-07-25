fiba presented a new basketball court | Sport

FIBA has introduced something completely new when it comes to the appearance of the parquet.

FIBA looks to the future, so it created something completely new. A parquet that is not an ordinary parquet, but rather an LED glass court. It is something completely new and is being used at the World Championship for female basketball players up to the age of 19. It looks really amazing.

The plan is to use this glass floor at the upcoming World Basketball Championship, and everyone could see what it looks like during the match. FIBA General Secretary Andreas Zaglis did not hide his delight at everything. “A historic day for FIBA ​​and everything here in Madrid. Something completely new and innovative, we couldn’t wait for this moment, for everyone to see what it looks likeZaglis said.

The new parquet has many novelties, uses technology, reacts to events on the field and changes the background when a basket is scored, shows certain statistics, invites the audience to be louder. The reactions are mostly positive, we are just waiting for the announcements of basketball players who will have the opportunity to try it and to explain how it all works to those who are on the court.

