Opensignal analyzed the data of the Italians’ internet experience, both at a national level and also focusing on five cities.

To reflect the diverse way broadband is used, there were six different experiential measures that don’t need translation: Broadband Success Rate, Broadband Consistent Quality, Broadband Video Experience, Broadband Download Speed, Broadband Peak Download Speed e Broadband Upload Speed.

For the waiting standings Broadband Consistent Qualitythe experience during all hours of the day was analysed, as well as during peak hours between 17:00 and 23:00.

The main results

TIM beats the competition in the Broadband Consistent Quality, both during all hours of the day together and during peak hours from 17:00 to 23:00. “Overall, 71.7% of our TIM user tests met the minimum recommended thresholds for watching HD video, completing group videoconferences and playing games”scrive Opensignal.

Fastweb e Vodafone and are in first place together in two categories: in Broadband Video Experience both get 73.9 points out of 100 while for the Broadband Success Rate have scores statistically equal to 97.9-98%.

Nationwide, WindTre is ahead in download speeds , with an average user download speed of 53 Mbps. In second place are Vodafone and Fastweb with speeds of 48.9-49.1Mbps. But beware! Vodafone users have the fastest upload speed (23.8 Mbps.

Local data: in Rome, Sky Wifi surpasses all operators in Broadband Consistent Quality, with 83.2% of tests exceeding the minimum threshold requirements. However, in other cities the best experience was a draw: in Palermo Iliad and TIM are at the top, in Turin TIM and Tiscali, in Naples TIM and Vodafone while in Milan three leaders share the first place (Sky Wifi, Tiscali and Vodafone.)

Obviously users with connessioni fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) they register significantly higher experience scores than users connecting with other broadband technologies (FTTC and FWA). The increase is particularly high in the case of Broadband Consistent Quality, with FTTH users reporting an increase in the percentage of tests meeting threshold requirements by 16.8-33.8 percentage points.

Nationwide broadband experience

The Italian broadband market is rapidly developing and modernizing. Not only that, the rapid pace of rollout of FTTC (and later FTTH) offerings has been aided by wholesale deals between infrastructure owners and retail broadband providers. This allows operators to rely on the same infrastructure to service customer connections. With good results.

However, users’ actual broadband experience differs between operators because Opensignal tests the service end-to-end. In other words, Opensignal’s broadband tests measure everything that happens between users’ devices and Internet sites as well as between content delivery networks hosting apps, video streaming services, etc.

Opensignal data shows that i main national Internet Service Providers (ISPs). – TIM, Fastweb, WindTre and Vodafone – they are on par for the category Broadband Success Rate, a measure that tracks the percentage of successful tests on your broadband connection. However, Vodafone and Fastweb occupy the first place, just above WindTre and TIM by 97.6-97.8%.

As anticipated, Fastweb and Vodafone also share first place in the Broadband Video Experience. It must be said that, also in this case, all the national providers all obtained very similar scores, placing the experience of our Italian users on all the ISPs analyzed in the area categoria Very Good (68-78).

TIM beats the competition instead like Broadband Consistent Quality, both in the average of all hours of the day, and in peak hours. This metric tracks the percentage of tests on the network that met the minimum requirements for the most common user applications. Customers on the TIM network account for 71.7%, with a score that drops slightly (to 69.8%) during peak hours (17:00-23:00).

WindTre leads the competition in download speed, with users seeing an average speed of 53 Mbps. Vodafone and Fastweb share second place, with speeds between 48.9 and 49.1 Mbps. Broadband Peak Download SpeedVodafone and WindTre share first place with speeds of 364.2-373 Mbps. Broadband Upload SpeedVodafone leads the way with its users seeing average speeds of 23.8Mbps.

How Fiber (FTTH) improves the broadband experience

With FTTH connections, of course, Opensignal recalls, “our users see significantly better experience scores in all categories than users connecting with other broadband technologies“.

In fact, the broadband categories, in addition to FTTH, can also include slower solutions including fiber-to-the-cabinet/node (FTTC/FTTN), G.fast, ADSL, VDSL and FWA.

Fiber is a key part

For the FTTH customer segment, speeds are therefore growing by a factor of 2 to 2.8 times compared to other technologies. This leap is most evident in Milan (with results 2.7-4.5 times greater).

Opensignal has therefore chosen to measure the FTTH experience separately from other broadband technologies. Italy had 3.26 million Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) access lines in September 2022, according to the latest data from regulator AGCOM.

