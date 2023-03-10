Home World Ficarra and Picone on Rai Radio 2: “The secret to being good comedians? Being from Palermo”
World

by admin
by mondopalermo.it – ​​5 hours ago

The Palermo comedian duo Ficarra and Picone on “Rai Radio 2” guests of Andrea Delogu, to the question: “The secrets to becoming the best comedians in the world?” the duo from Palermo revealed: “1 Making people laugh, 2 getting to know Ficarra, 3 being from Palermo”. The ironic answer of the presenter… Look!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Ficarra and Picone on Rai Radio 2: “The secret to being good comedians? Being from Palermo” – THE VIDEO appeared 5 hours ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it».

