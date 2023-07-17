Ficcionario americano, novela de Dubravka Ugrešić (2023)

When a stark war shakes what one considered their home, their homeland, their center and their roots, it is necessary to find something to hold on to. When one is forced to leave her family and everything she knows and forge a new life for herself in a faraway country, she must find a constant that keeps her going. The easy answer is faith. But for a staunch lexicologist and taxonomic observer like her, it is certainly Dubravka Ugrešićthe obvious answer is a fictional one.

In the midst of the Yugoslav Wars, Ugrešić writes from the United States a tailor-made dictionary in which he records his particular vision of American culture. The fact of calling it “fictionary” is the result of a typographical error of the luckiest, and not even the author herself dares to provide a categorical definition of said term. In any case, it suggests precisely what it is: a collection of short essays titled with words as disparate as “bagel”, “personality”, “couch-potato” or “amnesia”.

In the preface written after the fact, the author apologizes somewhat ironically for having written an (1) diary (2) autobiographical (3) about another country, three characteristics that, in her opinion, any self-respecting writer should avoid in order not to turn the narcissism that is the origin of every literary act into its result. But this is an unnecessary apology, because her diary reads more like a love letter to her friends, to her family, to New York and to Croatia, hidden under a curious gaze attentive to everything. that surrounds her

Cynical and distant at times, and violently emotional at others, Ugrešić gropes his way and confronts the ignorance of the American population about a conflict that touches him closely. She can’t escape the feeling that she is the epicenter of the horror and it will follow her wherever she goes, and she is tormented by the guilt that stems from having a dignified life while those she loves fight for survival.

Unlike a common dictionary, the pages of this one fly and its light rhythm traps the reader in a non-chronological story that organically mixes fact and fiction.

