Home » Ficcionario americano, novela de Dubravka Ugrešić (2023)
World

Ficcionario americano, novela de Dubravka Ugrešić (2023)

by admin
Ficcionario americano, novela de Dubravka Ugrešić (2023)

When a stark war shakes what one considered their home, their homeland, their center and their roots, it is necessary to find something to hold on to. When one is forced to leave her family and everything she knows and forge a new life for herself in a faraway country, she must find a constant that keeps her going. The easy answer is faith. But for a staunch lexicologist and taxonomic observer like her, it is certainly Dubravka Ugrešićthe obvious answer is a fictional one.

In the midst of the Yugoslav Wars, Ugrešić writes from the United States a tailor-made dictionary in which he records his particular vision of American culture. The fact of calling it “fictionary” is the result of a typographical error of the luckiest, and not even the author herself dares to provide a categorical definition of said term. In any case, it suggests precisely what it is: a collection of short essays titled with words as disparate as “bagel”, “personality”, “couch-potato” or “amnesia”.

In the preface written after the fact, the author apologizes somewhat ironically for having written an (1) diary (2) autobiographical (3) about another country, three characteristics that, in her opinion, any self-respecting writer should avoid in order not to turn the narcissism that is the origin of every literary act into its result. But this is an unnecessary apology, because her diary reads more like a love letter to her friends, to her family, to New York and to Croatia, hidden under a curious gaze attentive to everything. that surrounds her

See also  Milan beat Napoli 4:0 | Sport

Cynical and distant at times, and violently emotional at others, Ugrešić gropes his way and confronts the ignorance of the American population about a conflict that touches him closely. She can’t escape the feeling that she is the epicenter of the horror and it will follow her wherever she goes, and she is tormented by the guilt that stems from having a dignified life while those she loves fight for survival.

Unlike a common dictionary, the pages of this one fly and its light rhythm traps the reader in a non-chronological story that organically mixes fact and fiction.

You may also like

David Murders “What Can Politicians Do” (2023)

Dinner in The Sky in August in São...

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s Mysterious Absence Sparks...

Watchmaker Swatch sues Malaysian government for removing 172...

Udinese – Between the field and the transfer...

Scorching heat and record temperatures: 52 degrees in...

Reinforcements of Partizan in basketball | Sport

Q&A between Ruffini and Salvini on fiscal peace....

Mysterious Metal Cylinder Found on Australia’s Green Head...

The Importance of Proper Eating Times for Digestive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy