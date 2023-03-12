Home World Field inspection due to the Diploma | affair Info
Field inspection due to the Diploma | affair Info

Field inspection due to the Diploma | affair Info

“The affair will not produce the results the public expects”

Numerous private higher education institutions are under scrutiny. All activities of SIPE must be closely monitored, they say, in order not to endanger their activities.

“We carry out controls related to the implementation of procedures and compliance with the provisions of the law on higher education. The Republic of Education Inspection currently carries out controls in terms of keeping registers, recording all necessary data, whether teachers are selected in accordance with the law, whether they have titles awarded in accordance with the law”said Dušanka Nikolić, head of the Public Relations Department.

According to the professors, the verification of diplomas is a process that is largely delayed and goes in one direction. In addition to education, great damage was also done to society. This is why the action of the whole community is necessary. In this story, they say more professionalism is needed on all sides.

“This affair will not give the results that the public expects for the reason that we have not brought any process to the end, we start, stop and later claim that we tried something. We have lost morals, ethics and honesty because look if you came to some higher education institution to buy a diploma, you couldn’t buy it from one person, it had to be a series of several other people”said Nenad Novaković, a professor at a private university.

The relevant ministry is waiting for the first information from the inspectorate. In such cases, there are no privileged ones, the minister claims. All must be treated as prescribed by law.

“The most rigorous measure if it is established that a higher education institution issued illegal documents, public documents such as diplomas, is to revoke the license to work from that higher education institution. In such situations, there are no privileged persons, regardless of whether it is a state or public university, nor do I want to discrimination“, said Željko Budimir, Minister for Scientific and Technological Development, Higher Education and Information Society.

The State Agency for Investigations and Protection arrested 11 people in the “Cluster” action, including deans, rectors, professors and external associates of higher education institutions. Among other things, it has been proven that diplomas can be bought at gas stations. while at some universities it is possible to become a doctor or professor in five days.

