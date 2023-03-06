Gianni Infantino is preparing numerous football changes.

Source: Profimedia

FIFA is aware that football is not that interesting to the younger generations, who do not have the patience to “sit for two hours and watch a game in which sometimes there is not even a goal”, so it is constantly looking for rules that will contribute to making the game more attractive. There is constant talk about innovations that scare traditional football fans, so that’s right Lately, there has been a lot of talk about the stopwatch – that is, about measuring lost time.

For now, FIFA does not plan to make such a drastic change, but the president of this organization, Gianni Infantino, explained that the referee’s compensation will be significantly longer in the future, as was the case at the World Cup in Qatar.

“We have to fight against time wastage. We saw that at the last World Cup a large number of minutes were made up for this very reason. We want the addition of necessary time to be a universal and consistent rule. We want all referees to know that everyone must add time lost due to injury, alteration…”, said Infantino and then added another important point:

“We cannot and must not abolish goal celebrations. They must continue because that is the point of football, but the time lost will have to be added. The rules of football are universal and must be applied until the end and throughout the game.”

Apart from this, FIFA is preparing for some other changes. There will no longer be drama if substitute players enter the field while a goal is scored (which was, for example, the drama in the World Cup final in Qatar where both complained), while another rule is inspired by the most important match in 2022. Introducing the Anti- Martinez rule, based on the Argentina goalkeeper who interfered with the players during the penalty shootout.

Also, one of the most important news is that offside will no longer be awarded when a football player receives the ball after the opponent has deliberately played with the ball, even if it was done with his hand.

