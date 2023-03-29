Home World Fifa, Figc sanctions extended worldwide: what changes for Paratici
World

Fifa, Figc sanctions extended worldwide: what changes for Paratici

by admin
Fifa, Figc sanctions extended worldwide: what changes for Paratici

The editorial staff Wednesday 29 March 2023, 12:30

with a note the Fifa announced that the penalties imposed by the Figc against the persons under investigation they have a global effect. Therefore, the sanctions of the Italian Federation against Fabio Paratici for the capital gains process they will also be valid in England, where at the moment the former director of the Juventus acts as general manager of the Tottenham. The president of the Fifa Disciplinary Commission, according to what we learn, following a request presented by the Football Federation, has in fact decided to extend the measures adopted by the FIGC to an international level.

Fifa and Figc sanctions: what changes for Paratici

What changes for Fabio Paratici? The manager of the Spurs will therefore have to leave the position of general manager of the Tottenham having regard to the sentence to 30 months of inhibition in the context of the capital gains case trial in which, like all the other sanctioned executives, the outcome of the appeal is awaited which will be examined on 19 April by the Board of Coni Sport guarantee.

Subscribe to Tuttosport

The digital edition of the newspaper, always with you

Wherever you are, all the information on: matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, scores, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  French elections, Macron fears overtaking and challenges Mélenchon: "We need stability"

You may also like

Primary School Shooter Legally Buys Guns, Is Treating...

The neighbor complains about the children’s noise Magazine

Finland one step away from NATO: so Helsinki...

A munitions factory hampered “by videos of kittens”

US Democracy Summit, today the inauguration of Biden

Israel, who are Netanyahu’s ‘pasdaran’ ready to hit...

Germany, columns for electric cars in all petrol...

Mondo Podcast Sixth Personal Dante Exum | Sports

Romanian Electric Castle festival gives its final artist...

City Council of Palermo, Marianna Caronia resigns

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy