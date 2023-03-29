with a note the Fifa announced that the penalties imposed by the Figc against the persons under investigation they have a global effect. Therefore, the sanctions of the Italian Federation against Fabio Paratici for the capital gains process they will also be valid in England, where at the moment the former director of the Juventus acts as general manager of the Tottenham. The president of the Fifa Disciplinary Commission, according to what we learn, following a request presented by the Football Federation, has in fact decided to extend the measures adopted by the FIGC to an international level.
Fifa and Figc sanctions: what changes for Paratici
What changes for Fabio Paratici? The manager of the Spurs will therefore have to leave the position of general manager of the Tottenham having regard to the sentence to 30 months of inhibition in the context of the capital gains case trial in which, like all the other sanctioned executives, the outcome of the appeal is awaited which will be examined on 19 April by the Board of Coni Sport guarantee.
