Stop the captain’s armband with a rainbow heart and the writing “One Love”: from England to Holland, the national teams that had announced the choice for their captains backtrack after the Fifa communication: the players risk being booked. We are in favor of LGBT rights and we support the One Love campaign. But the captains by regulation must wear the armband provided by Fifa: the decision is to bring forward the No Discrimination campaign scheduled for the quarter-finals to the first round. The Fifa decision is unprecedented, we are disappointed,” reads the joint note from the federations that have renounced.

The seven teams that withdrew – within hours of England v Iran – were England themselves, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Holland and Switzerland. France had announced its decision to give up the rainbow band before arriving in Qatar. “We are deeply frustrated by FIFA’s decision, which we believe is unprecedented.” It is the harsh passage of the joint statement, released by the Football Association, of the national teams that have given up wearing the captain’s armband with the words “One Love. We informed FIFA in September of our desire to use the armband to support inclusion in football. We got no response. Our players and our coaches are disappointed: we were ready to pay the fines, but Fifa warned very clearly of the risk of sporting sanctions, to which we cannot expose our captains».