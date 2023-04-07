Home World Fifteen EU countries appeal against the Hungarian anti-Lgbtq+ law. Italy sides with Orbán
Italy does not join the European Commission’s appeal against Hungary’s law that discriminates against LGBTQ+ people. Fifteen member states, as well as the European Parliament, have already joined, including France and Germany. “France, in coordination with Germany, has decided to support the European Commission in its appeal”, explained French diplomatic sources. The Italian government has instead decided not to take sides against Viktor Orbán, architect of the law that prohibits the “representation or promotion” of homosexuality and sex reassignment among minors.

The approval

