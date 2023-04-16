Home » Fifteen-year-old Bruno Alilović from Vitez died tragically Info
Tomorrow will be a day of mourning at the “Bila” Elementary School in Vitez due to the sudden death of fifteen-year-old student Bruno Alilović.

The school stated that there will be no regular classes tomorrow and that all activities will be subordinated to the day of mourning.

The young football player Bruno Alilović died this morning in Vitez, and the funeral will be held at the Sveti Marko cemetery in Jardol tomorrow at 5:00 p.m.

The “Romari” Football Club, for which he played, also said goodbye to Alilović with a touching message, the federal media reported.

“Bruno, you are invited to play for the heavenly national team. Play the most beautiful football up there, the one you know and occasionally look at us. Watch over us from the heavenly stands. We love you,” the club said on “Facebook”.

The investigation is still ongoing, after which the details of how the death occurred will be known.

