Fifth Avenue, 5:00 AM Book review in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

We Spanish readers got to know Sam Wasson from a previous book that the Es Pop publishing house also brought us: “The Big Goodbye”. There he reconstructed the genesis of one of the most mythical films of the New Hollywood of the 70s, “Chinatown” by Roman Polanski, and offered us a broad look at a time of transition, located between the decadence of the old Star-system of the old studios and the new corporate era of blockbusters and franchises, a unique and, unfortunately, unrepeatable moment in in which the creative elements, directors and screenwriters, took power instead of being mere replaceable pieces in the assembly line of “the dream factory·”.

In “Fifth Avenue, 5:00 AM” We go back a decade. It’s 1961, and Paramount has acquired Truman Capote’s novella, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, which presents the studio with a long series of problems, the first of which is how to introduce the public to its heroine, Holly Golightly, one of the most lovable and seductive characters in literature of all time, but who, at the same time, is a young woman who earns her living as an “escort” for wealthy gentlemen, to put it simply, a prostitute. And that was far beyond what could be shown on the screens of the time. To express it in the author’s words, it was the first time that Hollywood tried to get the viewer to like a young woman with an extravagant moral code, to say the least.

In fact, as Wasson tells us, Truman Capote would have liked the part to have gone to his close friend Marilyn Monroe, but was met with indignant opposition from his agents, who believed that playing a "lady of the night " would have been the equivalent of an atomic bomb for his career. So the task of transforming Holly into a creature of flesh and blood fell to a young Anglo-Dutch girl who had become one of Hollywood's brightest stars after her appearance in "Holidays in Rome", Audrey Hepburn. There were many who advised him to reject it. However, against all odds, "Breakfast with diamonds" It would become one of the most iconic films in history, and would guarantee the immortality of its protagonist. Wasson tells us how it was possible.

As often happens when you read about many great movies, you’re struck by how close they came to disaster: Paramount executives had acquired the book rights to Capote because it had become a tremendous best-seller but, at the same time, they did everything possible to erase their –for the time- daring sexual content; Henry Mancini’s soundtrack was discussed and the composer was on the verge of being thrown out of the project; Blake Edwards couldn’t stand George Peppard and did everything he could to boycott him; Edwards himself could also be dropped and replaced, rather astoundingly, by John Frankenheimer, a master of the thriller and action film, but whose comedic talent has not been overly credited; the scene of “Moon River” it was removed in an early cut; the script was continually rewritten; and so on in a very long etcetera.