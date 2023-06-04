Fifth opposition protest in Serbia | Info

The fifth “Serbia against violence” protest was held in Belgrade. As announced, the participants of the protest made a ring around the Presidency of Serbia and left messages.
Participants in front of the Presidency of Serbia write and leave messages to President Aleksandar Vučić, which ended today’s protest.
The fifth “Serbia against violence” protest in Belgrade ended, messages were left in front of the Presidency (PHOTO)
A new protest has been announced next week, the participants announced.
We remind you that the “Serbia against violence” protests have been held since May 8.
(RTS/Fonet/Mondo)
