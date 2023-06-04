Home » Fifth opposition protest in Serbia | Info
The fifth “Serbia against violence” protest was held in Belgrade. As announced, the participants of the protest made a ring around the Presidency of Serbia and left messages.

Source: Phonet

Participants in front of the Presidency of Serbia write and leave messages to President Aleksandar Vučić, which ended today’s protest.

A new protest has been announced next week, the participants announced.

We remind you that the “Serbia against violence” protests have been held since May 8.

(RTS/Fonet/Mondo)

