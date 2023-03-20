The Covid-19 health crisis and more recently the war in Ukraine have an impact on all the economies of the world, with the main consequence of generalized inflation. Thus, for 2023, the inflation rate forecast by the IMF is 6.6% against 3.5% in 2019.

Côte d’Ivoire is no exception to this situation. However, the government has taken a series of measures to curb the high cost of living phenomenon. Therefore, what assessment can we make of the actions of the State to date? And what are the prospects for the coming years? I tell you more about it later in this article.

The government’s response

Placed under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, the National Council for the Fight Against Expensive Life was created by decree N ° 2017-410 of June 21, 2017. It was born from the desire of the Government of Côte d’Ivoire to strengthen its institutional system in the fight against the high cost of living.

Indeed, it is from the recurrence and the amplification of the complaints of the populations in recent years, in relation to the increase in the cost of living, that the Ivorian State decided to take its responsibilities in order to ensure to the well-being of consumers.

The CNVC therefore aims to ensure permanent monitoring of compliance with the prices of consumer products. In addition, this body aims to be a permanent framework for exchanges between the public sector and the private sector, between economic operators and the government, between trade unions, consumer associations and the State.

📷: Facebook page, National Council for the Fight Against Expensive Life

Meet-up on the fight against the high cost of living

On March 10, 2022, I have had the privilege of attending as a blogger the meet-up on the fight against the high cost of living presented by doctor Ranie-Didice Bah Koné, executive secretary of the National Council for the Fight against Expensive Life on the theme “Fight against the soaring prices of consumer foodstuffs: Assessment and prospects”.

It was for us, participants and guests, to be informed about the mission of the CNVC and take stock of the actions of the State, in the context of the fight against the soaring prices of consumer foodstuffs.

For your information, there is a toll-free number to contact the Brigade de Contrôle Rapide (BCR), which is the structure in charge of controlling and sanctioning non-compliance with the prices charged by traders. It’s about 1343.

On March 10, 2022, I had the privilege of attending as a member of @bloggers225 at the meet-up on the fight against the high cost of living with the executive secretary of the @CNLVC_CI on the theme: Fight against soaring consumer food prices: Assessment and prospects.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BrzqobE5MW — Henri michel (@henri_michel_) March 13, 2023

The report on consumer products

After a council of ministers, the Ivorian government decided to adopt a certain number of measures to counteract the high cost of living. Thus, immediately, it was necessary to limit inflation. Improve the short-term and long-term offer, inform and educate consumers.

More concretely, measures have been taken as of March 9, 2022. These include:

Subsidizing the prices of petroleum products: more than 600 billion FCFA

Capping the prices of certain consumer products (rice, oil, milk, concentrated tomato, sugar, pasta, beef)

Suspension of customs duties for wheat imports

Maintenance of the price of the standard baguette of bread (174g) at 150 F CFA

Expansion of the list of products subject to regulation (from 8 categories to 21 product categories)

Support for food crop women for an amount of 2 billion FCFA

Submission to prior authorization of any export of food products

Equipment in rolling stock to ensure market surveillance

Reinforcement of communication around actions to combat the high cost of living, in particular with greater communication on the average costs and the availability of products on the market.

📷 : Page Facebook, CNLVC

If it is true that to respond to the phenomena of the high cost of living, it was imperative to intervene in the consumption of products, which constitutes “80% of household expenditure in Ivory Coast” according to Dr. Ranie-Dice BAH-KONEexecutive secretary of the CNVC. In addition, the fact remains that it was also necessary to look into other aspects to make the high cost of living more flexible.

Fight against the high cost of living: the results of practical activities

It is with this in mind that the Ivorian State has set up a food value chain development program by promoting the launch of the construction of 40 local markets and an emergency program to support agricultural sectors through the construction of 3 wholesale markets: Abidjan, Abengourou and Daloa with their collection and groupage centres.

With regard to wages, the salary increase of civil servants was in order. The distribution of school kits and social safety nets with regard to the solidarity component; and in terms of transport, the opening of new SOTRA lines (Anyama, Grand-Bassam) with an extension to Bouaké.

📷: Facebook page, Here is my Ivory Coast

Some results

To date, the conventional price of a baguette (174g) is 150 FCFA. The price of fuel is more or less stable. Market surveillance is increased, which has led to several dismantling of cartels and counterfeit product manufacturing units. In short, imported inflation seems to be under control. In January 2023, Côte d’Ivoire is one of the countries with the lowest percentage of inflation in WAEMU.

Inflation rates in January 2023 Ivory Coast: 4.8%

Mali : 6,1 %

Ghana : 53,4 %

France : 6%

Nigeria : 21,8%

Benin : 1,3%

Niger : 2%

Senegal: 10.6%

Guinea Bissau: 9.7%

Burkina Faso : 8.2% CI is one of the countries with the lowest rate.#meetupcnlvc #bloggers225 pic.twitter.com/6rjfMgkUEs — Henri michel (@henri_michel_) March 13, 2023

Prospects for the years to come

Speaking of prospects, the executive secretary of the national cost of living council is part of a dynamic of always implementing strategies to fight against the high cost of living and to ensure that price caps are respected.

So, what do you think of all these measures? Are they sufficient? Should the government do more? What would you recommend? Looking forward to reading from you.