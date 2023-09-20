Manchester United is going through a crisis period in all fields and they don’t stop surprising us day by day.

The scandalous behavior of Mancher United footballers is increasingly coming to the fore, and the club is sinking further and further. British media reports that there was a physical confrontation between four football players – Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelofsa druge strane Scotus Mectomini i Bruna Fernandesa. Coach Ten Haag found himself between four football players when he calmed down the situation.

A big crisis is shaking the “red devils”, passions are igniting from the players to the management staff. The British “San” writes that the manager Erik tan Haag has completely lost control and that the players are doing what they want. At the moment, no one from “Old Trafford” is announcing anything about the new scandal.

Manchester United is waiting for another challenge tonight in the Champions League on the road in Munich, when the “red devils” will take on Bayern at 21:00. United came to visit without 12 players. On the list, Harry Magwain, Mason Mount and Rafael Veran are not even in the protocol, and Luke Shaw, Amad Diallo and Sofian Amrabat are absent due to injury. Jadon Sancho was also left out due to a conflict with the coach.

