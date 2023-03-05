There was a fight in a restaurant in Ledine during the celebration of the native association.

Source: Mondo

There was a fight between ten people this evening during the celebration of a native association in a restaurant in Ledine. The participants in the fight were punching each other, and bottles were flying.

Four people were injured, one of whom received serious injuries. According to unofficial information, no one filed a complaint regarding this fight.

N.Š. was brought to the Emergency Center in Belgrade by ambulance. (34), I. Š. (60), J. Š. (60) who were diagnosed with minor physical injuries, while M.Š. (32) ascertained serious bodily injuries. Allegedly, the fight happened because misunderstandings about music and singers between two families.

(WORLD/Telegraph)