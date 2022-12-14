Home World “Fight Impunity” secretary: “I am shocked and sick. Panzeri was also about to enlist the EU super-bureaucrat”
STRASBOURG – “You have to understand this is not a good time. I’m shocked. I didn’t expect any of this. I’m appalled, nauseated.” Simone Russo works in the NGO of Antonio Panzeri, the “Fight Impunity”. She is one of the collaborators of the founder of the organization. She answers the phone in a faint voice. She is stunned by the investigation, she cannot understand it.

