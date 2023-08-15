Fight in the Finnish national team before Mundobasket | Sports

Everything about the chaos surfaced!

Source: Twitter/Ricardo Kaka

A fight in the basketball team of Finland, a participant in the upcoming Mundobasket – and less than two weeks before the start of the World Cup! A video clip surfaced on social networks, as well as a photo of the conflict between the players, who were identified as center Touko Tainamo (22 years, 200 centimeters) and Emi Lukonen (20 years, 200 centimeters).

According to the information published so far, two Finnish players started fighting in the lobby of the hotel during the Universiade in China. Also, it was stated that other members of the team were also present, but that they were allowed to fight.

When news of the fight surfaced, the team’s first man Juka Tiri confirmed to the media that a fight had taken place at the hotel where all the teams participating in the Chengdu Universiade, which was held from July 28 to August 8, were staying.

Of course, the Basketball Federation of Finland also reacted urgently and opened an investigation, which was officially confirmed on Sunday. At the end of the competition in China, the Finns won fifth place and achieved a historic result by winning against Romania at the end of the tournament.

This conflict also caused the condemnation of the Olympic Committee of Finland, whose Association had absolutely no need for this to happen in the month in which the national team will participate in the World Championship for the second time, after its debut in Spain in 2014.

The Finns will play in Group E, with Germany, Australia and Japan, which will host the group in Okinawa. The Finns are yet to finalize the national team list, and none of the players from the video are even on the wider list.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

