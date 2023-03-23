A drunken man got into the tram with a girl.

Source: MONDO/Lana Stošić

Tonight there was a fight in the tram at the Wolf Monument. At first it was announced that the tram driver had been beaten, but the eyewitnesses who were in the vehicle denied this.

Witnesses described what happened on the Moj_beo_grad Instagram page. A drunken man entered the tram with a bottle in his hand together with a girl. He kept on her all the time and at one point even slapped her in front of the passengers. Although people offered her help, she did not react.

Then, however, one of the passengers got up and there was a conflict and a fight, in order to the guy pulled out the thick end and ran out covered in blood and ran away from the tramthe witnesses of the incident wrote.

