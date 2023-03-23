Home World Fight in the tram at the Wolf Monument | Info
World

Fight in the tram at the Wolf Monument | Info

by admin
Fight in the tram at the Wolf Monument | Info

A drunken man got into the tram with a girl.

Source: MONDO/Lana Stošić

Tonight there was a fight in the tram at the Wolf Monument. At first it was announced that the tram driver had been beaten, but the eyewitnesses who were in the vehicle denied this.

Witnesses described what happened on the Moj_beo_grad Instagram page. A drunken man entered the tram with a bottle in his hand together with a girl. He kept on her all the time and at one point even slapped her in front of the passengers. Although people offered her help, she did not react.

Then, however, one of the passengers got up and there was a conflict and a fight, in order to the guy pulled out the thick end and ran out covered in blood and ran away from the tramthe witnesses of the incident wrote.

(WORLD)

See also  In London, Brexit is also triggered in art: tariffs at 10% lead to sovereignty

You may also like

Weather forecast Thursday March 23, 2023 | weather...

Fed, because the squeeze could continue

Great strides forward on the road to promote...

MillionDay and MillionDay Extra, the draw for Wednesday...

Earthquake in Pakistan and Afghanistan today: the update...

Ivan Ljubičić on Djokovic and Federer | Sports

Macron in defense: “Reform necessary”. And King Charles’s...

Stride forward on the road to promote the...

Ars, the first vote after a month and...

Crvena zvezda – Baskonia Euroleague | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy