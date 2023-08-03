fighter austria mihael wimer statement | Sport

Mihael Wimmer spoke superlatively about the rival, the fans, the atmosphere at the stadium…

Source: MONDO/Dragan Šutvić

At the start of the second half, the red and blue team took the lead with a goal by Jose Ricardo Cortes, thus nullifying the advantage of the Austrians from the first duel. However,

Viola very quickly, to the regret of the packed City Stadium, reversed the result, with goals from Andreas Gruber and Manuel Polster, and in the end scheduled a double match with Warsaw Legia.

Source: MONDO/Dragan Šutvić

“I am satisfied with the fact that we made it to the next round. The match was very difficult, quite emotional for us. After conceding the first goal, we wanted to come back immediately, which we succeeded in doing. That gave us the strength to move forward even stronger, for which we were rewarded with another goal. We are pleasantly surprised by Borč’s audience. It was very difficult to play in this kind of weather, and at the end I would like to thank Borec for his hospitality and congratulate him on the organization“, Austria coach Mihael Wimmer said at the press conference.



The Austrian colleagues noticed that the violets were in spasms for most of the match.

“At the beginning we didn’t manage, Borč’s goal came later, but when we scored a goal to make it 1:1, our fans gave us a lot of support, to continue playing even bettere”, said Wimer, who received a question from Banja Luka journalists to rate BiH football after these two games.

“I can’t give a rating, but to be honest, I haven’t seen many teams that play with such heart, with so much emotion, that the city supports the club regardless of the result. You leave your heart on the field and that fascinates me“, Wimmer concluded.

