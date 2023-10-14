fighter Čačak red star ivanović davidovac announcement | Sport

Duško Ivanović and Dejan Davidovac expressed their expectations before the match with Borce in the ABA league.

After two rounds of the regional competition, both teams have the same performance, two wins each.

“We have a difficult match ahead of us, not only because we played the match in Kaunas, but because of the rival who opened the season very well, who is well led from the bench, who plays well, and who after the opening two victories will play relieved, but with a lot self-confidence. We will have to play a good game, engaged, with a good defense in order to get pointsDusko Ivanovic said.

Dejan Davidovac also agreed with him.

“We arrived from Kaunas on Friday evening, we did recovery training on Saturday, and already on Sunday we have a game that will not be easy. Borac has an experienced and good team this season and he showed that on the floor with two opening victories. I also invite our fans to support us on Sunday, Borca Hall has always been a good home ground and support for the home team,” said Davidovac.

After the match with Borce, there will be a double Euroleague round against Monaco (Wednesday, Belgrade Arena) and Virtus (Friday, Bologna), and on Monday there will be a match with FMP.

