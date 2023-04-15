Fighter Future ABA League | Sport

The fighter from Čačak beat Budućnost away and will play in the playoffs for survival! MZT was relegated from the ABA league.

The fighter from Čačak created a sensation and survived in the ABA league! Dejan “Džolij” Mijatović’s team celebrated on the field of Budućnosti with the result 87:85 and won participation in the play-out against the second-placed team from the Second ABA League, while MZT Skopje will go directly from the ABA to the lower rank – and that despite the consecutive victories of the Macedonians in the final.

Borac survived everything in Podgorica, where Buducnosti guard Eric Green shot at the sound of the overtime siren, but missed, just as his teammate Trey Bell-Haynes missed a floater to give Buducnosti the lead with four seconds left. Čačani “picked up” that ball, center Đorđe Gagić caught it and forced two free throws. Then, unplanned, he missed the first, and gave the second, thus setting the final 87:85. Buducnost had a chance to retaliate, coach Vladimir Jovanović reminded the Podgorica players that they don’t need a three-pointer, but that they can win overtime with a two-pointer, but Green’s shot stopped on the hoop.

At that moment, the huge celebration of the team from Čačak began, which responded to yesterday’s triumph of MZT against Cibona and managed to save itself from direct elimination from the top tier. They did it by defeating Budućnost after their eight consecutive victories on the Adriatic, in a game in which the people of Podgorica tried until the end to prevent a surprise, regardless of the fact that even before this match they knew that they would finish third in the ABA league table.