by admin
Fighter injured for penalty against Velež in Mostar VIDEO | Sport

The footballers of Borca are playing against Velež in the 29th round match of the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: FK Borac/Nikola Kulaga

The people of Banja Luka were in a score deficit at the end of the first half after Nermin Haskić’s goal in the sixth minute, but they red and blue damaged for a penalty just five minutes later.

Then Momčilo Mrkaić avoided offside and found himself face to face with Velež goalkeeper Osman Hadžikić, who saved his shot.

Then he is a Velež player Mitar Ćuković caught the ball with his HANDS, assuming that he was offside, and then Antoni Bandić started to point to the penalty because the assistant referee Radislav Kačavenda did not raise the flag.

Moreover, he clearly showed that everything was clean as he held the flag down and pointed to the lowered one. He didn’t wait for the action to end, as the rules dictate, but he showed “onside”, and then later suddenly raised the flag.

It’s obvious changed his mind and still pointed to an illegal position, so the referee from Grud gave up the penalty.

However, repeated the video showed that there was no offside and that Borac was damaged for a clean penalty.

Take a look

(mondo.ba)

