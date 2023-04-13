The people of Shirobrije beat the Borca team in the quarter-finals of Bosnia and Herzegovina. derby and scheduled a duel with Helios.

Široki triumphed over Borce in the quarter-finals of Bosnia and Herzegovina. derby of the final tournament of the ABA 2 league in Domžale and scheduled a duel with Helios, the host and first favorite of the playoffs!

BORAC BANJA LUKA – SHIROKI 72:80

(18:14, 18:29, 19:21, 17:16)

The Banja Luka team entered this quarter-final duel much better and already in the early stages achieved a double-digit advantage (12:2).

However, the Herzegovinians managed to come back very quickly, and with a series of 7:0, they first reduced the deficit to only three points, and then with a new series, this time 12:2, concluded with a three-pointer by Mislav Brzoja, they reached the plus at the start of the continuation six (20:26).

Zoran Kašćelan’s team, however, did not allow the people of Širokobrijež to “fleece”. In the following minutes, they managed to come back (28:28), but after an unsportsmanlike personal foul by Teodor Simić, two minutes before the break, they again faced a deficit.

Thus, they entered the second 20 minutes with a seven-point deficit (36:43), which was the biggest advantage of Ivan Velić’s team in the first half.

The second half started with two three-pointers from Borca for -1 (42:43), but the Širokobriježans managed to repel that rush from Banja Luka very quickly.

In the following minutes, the leader of the B&H League regained a significant advantage (50:58), and then with a three-pointer by Emanuel Little with the sound of the siren, he moved to plus nine (55:64) before the last quarter.

The same player led his team to a double-digit advantage for the first time with a new three-pointer, and then assisted the veteran in Široki’s camp for a capital plus 14 (55:69).

The Fighter was knocked down in those moments, but the Fighter managed to come back! The red and blue got out of the situation they found themselves in and turned the score around with a 17:0 run and gained a three-point advantage (72:69) with a little less than three minutes left in the match.

After a minute of rest, the American duo Daishon Knight – Emanuel Little restored the advantage to the Herzegovinians (72:73), and then, after a couple of unused attacks on both sides, Knight from half-distance, 29 seconds before the end, “tore the net” (72:75 ).

In the next attack, Borac did not manage to score a three-pointer through Jan Rebec, and then with a new series of points by the American tandem, Široki made the final score 72:80.

BANJA LUKA FIGHTER: Džeron 8, Langović 16, Dragojević, Lakić 5, Adamović, Gavrić 5, Simić, Rebec 12, Bošković, Tanasković 19, Delalić 7, Reljić. Coach: Zoran Kašcelan.

WIDE: Ivanov 18, Kraljević 4, Litl 10, Brzoja 5, J. Čović 3, Miletić, Galić, Najt 14, Brala 15, M. Čović 2, Vujanović 9. Coach: Ivan Velić.

ABA 2 LEAGUE – quarter finals

Podgorica – Zlatibor 89:64

Krka – Sutjeska 91:82

Helios – Pelister 101:47

Fighter Banja Luka – Široki 72:80

Semi-finals:

Podgorica – Krka (April 14)

Široki – Helios (April 14)

Finale:

Podgorica/Krka – Široki/Helios (April 16, 8:30 p.m.)

