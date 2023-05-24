Home » Fighter winner of the RS Youth Cup PHOTO VIDEO | Sport
Fighter winner of the RS Youth Cup PHOTO VIDEO | Sport

Juniors from Banja Luka Borc are the first winners of the Youth Cup of the Republic of Srpska!

Source: MONDO/Dragan Šutvić

In the final, the red-blue team recorded a routine victory over Sloga Meridian from Doboj (3:0), and then a ceremonial awarding of cups and medals took place at the City Stadium.

Just at that moment, there was a heavy downpour in Banja Luka, which interrupted the awarding ceremony, but still did not spoil too much the great triumph of Zoran Dragišić, whose names will be remembered in the club’s history as the first winners of the RS Youth Cup.

And when the sky “had mercy” the captain of Banja Luka, Petar Samardžija, raised the cup for the great celebration of young footballers from Banja Luka.

(mondo.ba)

