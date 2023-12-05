fighting in Gaza, displacement, civilians and more

Gaza Hospital Under Siege

The Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza is facing a dire situation with bodies piling up and little to no medical supplies or power to provide care. As Israeli troops advance towards the facility, intense gunfire and explosions have created a dangerous environment for both patients and medical staff.

According to the Hamas-controlled territory’s Health Ministry, there are currently 108 bodies, some of which are unclaimed, at the hospital. Journalists inside the hospital have reported a lack of functioning ambulances and power, making it impossible to perform surgeries and care for the thousands of displaced people seeking shelter there.

Dr. Munir Al-Barsh, the director general of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, stated that only four hospitals are currently functioning in northern Gaza, with more than 55 ambulances out of service. He also reported that while 400 injured people have been able to leave Gaza through the Rafah crossing, there are still over 40,000 injured people in need of medical attention.

Journalists at the hospital have reported the facility being surrounded by Israeli tanks and vehicles, with constant gunshots and explosions in the background. Anas Al-Sharif, a journalist at the hospital, described the situation as very difficult, stating that the medical system has collapsed and many injured individuals are not receiving the care they need.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has warned that operations in the northern Gaza Strip could lead to the destruction of the entire Gaza City area and the north of the Gaza Strip. CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces for comment on the operations in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan hospital.

The situation at the Kamal Adwan hospital highlights the urgent need for humanitarian assistance in Gaza, where the ongoing conflict continues to result in devastating consequences for civilians and medical infrastructure.

