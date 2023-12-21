fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

Displaced Palestinians in Northern Gaza left without functioning hospitals

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that there are no longer any functioning hospitals in northern Gaza. WHO representative Richard Peeperkorn described the scenes as “unbearable” during a recent mission to the area.

Peeperkorn stated that the last functioning hospital in northern Gaza, Al-Ahli Hospital, is now only minimally functional due to shortages of fuel, electricity, medical supplies, and staff. Only nine out of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are now functioning, and all nine are located in southern Gaza.

Sean Casey, who led missions to Al-Ahli and Al-Shifa hospitals, described the devastating conditions witnessed by WHO workers. He recounted the dire situation at Al-Ahli, where a church has been converted into a makeshift ward for patients. Patients with severe traumatic injuries were found screaming for water and lacking basic care.

Casey emphasized that the medical staff at Al-Ahli are simply incapable of providing care, and the hospital is now more of a place where people await death. The WHO is working to transfer these patients to a center in southern Gaza.

Additionally, Al-Shifa Hospital, which is currently functioning as an emergency ward, is facing a critical shortage of staff and resources. Thousands of internally displaced people have taken refuge on the hospital grounds, further straining its capacity to provide adequate care.

Casey stressed the urgent need for more fuel supplies at Al-Shifa, stating that 10,000 liters of fuel per day are required to maintain operations. He called for immediate action to prevent further suffering and deaths among the vulnerable population in Gaza.

The situation in northern Gaza highlights the urgent need for increased international support to address the humanitarian crisis in the region.

