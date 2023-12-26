fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

“WHO officials visit Gaza hospitals treating dozens of victims”

Officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) visited Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza on Monday to assess the situation and provide assistance as dozens of victims, including many of those injured in reported airstrikes in the Al Maghazi refugee camp, were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Al-Aqsa staff reported receiving around 100 victims. The WHO team heard heartbreaking accounts shared by health workers and victims of the suffering caused by the explosions. The hospital is over capacity, and many are not expected to survive the wait.

Sean Casey, the coordinator of WHO emergency medical teams, described a harrowing situation in which a nine-year-old boy suffering from brain damage caused by shrapnel died while being sedated to alleviate his suffering. Al-Aqsa’s operating rooms operate 24 hours a day, with people waiting for hours or even days for treatment.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reported that at least 70 people were killed in Al Maghazi and at least 250 people were killed and 500 wounded in the past 24 hours in the central Gaza areas of Bureij, Nuseirat, and Al Maghazi. These figures cannot be independently verified due to limited access to the area amid the ongoing fighting.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded by stating that they are operating to dismantle Hamas’ military and administrative capabilities in response to Hamas’ attacks. Israel has been focusing significant attention on Gaza hospitals since the beginning of its offensive, alleging that Hamas uses medical facilities for military purposes.

Over the weekend, WHO and its humanitarian partners also visited the severely damaged Al-Shifa hospital in the north, where there is a drastic shortage of medicines, food, electricity, water, and security, endangering the population.

The situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, and the international community is closely monitoring the developments while efforts to provide aid and support to victims in the region continue.

