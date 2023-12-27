Home » fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more
World

by admin
**How US military team fights Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping**

American warships in the Red Sea have been engaged in intense combat with Houthi forces in Yemen, as attacks on shipping have escalated in recent weeks. This Tuesday alone, there were 17 drones and missiles fired at ships from the Houthi forces.

Yahya Sare’e, spokesman for the Houthi forces, announced on social media that the attacks were in support of the Palestinian people and targeted ships heading to Israel following the invasion of Gaza. This is just one example of the 100 attacks launched by the Iran-backed Houthis against commercial and merchant vessels in the Red Sea over the past month.

In response to the attacks, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has announced the formation of a coalition of at least 10 countries to focus on security in the Red Sea. This coalition aims to have member ships near the Red Sea to respond to attacks and deter future Houthi aggression.

The Red Sea is a vital maritime trade route, connecting at least 44 countries, and the recent attacks have disrupted international trade. In an effort to stop the attacks, the guided missile destroyer USS Laboon, and F/A-18 fighter jets from the aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower, took action and managed to shoot down the 17 drones and missiles.

The exact weapons used by the US Navy against the Houthi attacks have not been disclosed, but experts believe that the USS Laboon has a range of weapons systems at its disposal.

The formation of the coalition and the continued strong response from the US Navy demonstrates a commitment to protecting the vital trade routes in the Red Sea and deterring future Houthi attacks on commercial shipping.

