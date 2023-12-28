Home » fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more
World

fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

by admin
fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

The UN Security Council resolution calling for more aid to Gaza “has not yet had an impact,” according to World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The resolution, approved last week, called for humanitarian pauses between Israel and Hamas, an increase in aid to Gaza, and the creation of conditions for a sustainable end to the fighting. However, it has not yet become a reality in the war-torn area, Tedros said.

Tedros urged UN Security Council members to urgently turn their recent resolution into reality in Gaza, emphasizing that actions, not words, are what the people of Gaza need at this critical time.

The warning from the WHO comes after its teams carried out “high-risk” missions to deliver supplies to two hospitals in Gaza. Medical supplies and fuel were delivered to Al-Shifa Hospital in the north, where 50,000 people are seeking shelter. In the south, teams visited Al-Amal hospital, where they observed a significant number of individuals seeking shelter and receiving medical care.

During these missions, the teams also witnessed tens of thousands of people fleeing heavy attacks in Khan Younis and the Middle Area, further straining medical facilities in the south.

WHO representative Rik Peeperkorn expressed concern about the forced mass movement of people, which could lead to increased overpopulation, a higher risk of infectious diseases, and greater difficulty in delivering humanitarian aid.

Tedros reiterated the urgent need for the international community to take action to alleviate the grave danger facing the people of Gaza, as well as to support humanitarian workers in their efforts to provide aid to those with injuries, acute hunger, and a serious risk of diseases.

You may also like

… And “The Crown” ended its journey in...

STELLANTIS The first employee share ownership plan successfully...

Rome transfer market / Not just Sanches! Mourinho...

“It has a very high cost for the...

Review of the album “El Lugar de Arder”...

The great spectacle of the last electoral campaign...

This is how the decree issued by Petro...

Wolfgang Schäuble, former German Finance Minister and long-time...

Optimi Champions League. Lots were drawn for the...

Alejandro Gil: the Government’s economic package had its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy