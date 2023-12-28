fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

The UN Security Council resolution calling for more aid to Gaza “has not yet had an impact,” according to World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The resolution, approved last week, called for humanitarian pauses between Israel and Hamas, an increase in aid to Gaza, and the creation of conditions for a sustainable end to the fighting. However, it has not yet become a reality in the war-torn area, Tedros said.

Tedros urged UN Security Council members to urgently turn their recent resolution into reality in Gaza, emphasizing that actions, not words, are what the people of Gaza need at this critical time.

The warning from the WHO comes after its teams carried out “high-risk” missions to deliver supplies to two hospitals in Gaza. Medical supplies and fuel were delivered to Al-Shifa Hospital in the north, where 50,000 people are seeking shelter. In the south, teams visited Al-Amal hospital, where they observed a significant number of individuals seeking shelter and receiving medical care.

During these missions, the teams also witnessed tens of thousands of people fleeing heavy attacks in Khan Younis and the Middle Area, further straining medical facilities in the south.

WHO representative Rik Peeperkorn expressed concern about the forced mass movement of people, which could lead to increased overpopulation, a higher risk of infectious diseases, and greater difficulty in delivering humanitarian aid.

Tedros reiterated the urgent need for the international community to take action to alleviate the grave danger facing the people of Gaza, as well as to support humanitarian workers in their efforts to provide aid to those with injuries, acute hunger, and a serious risk of diseases.