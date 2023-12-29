fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

“The Israeli army “failed in its mission” to rescue three hostages who died accidentally, according to a new report”

The Israeli army “failed in its mission” to rescue three hostages who were shot dead by its troops in Gaza this month, its chief of staff said Thursday, as the army released the results of an investigation. The investigation concluded that while Israeli command ranks had information that there were hostages in the area and took measures to prevent attacks on locations suspected of holding hostages, forces on the ground were not “sufficiently aware” of the possibility of encountering hostages.

Yotam Haim, Alon Shimriz and Samer Talalka were kidnapped by Hamas militants during an attack on Israel on October 7. The three men were killed during an IDF operation around the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City on December 15.

The investigation revealed that the hostages were walking without shirts, and one of them was waving a white flag, standing at a point with limited visibility in relation to the position of the soldier who fired the shot. Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said the shooting “could have been avoided” but also emphasized that there was no malice in the event, and the soldiers carried out the correct action based on their best understanding of the event at the time. Nonetheless, Halevi concluded that the death of the hostages should not have occurred and was not commensurate with the risk of the situation.

The report also outlined instances where Israeli soldiers heard cries for help in Hebrew, saw signs reading “SOS” and “Help, 3 hostages,” and found a note reading “Help” in Hebrew at the exit of a tunnel. Despite these warnings, the soldiers interpreted the pleas for help as potential traps set by Hamas.

The findings of the report highlight the tragic and accidental nature of the deaths of the three hostages and raise questions about the level of awareness and caution exercised by Israeli forces during the operation. The Israeli military has acknowledged that the deaths of the hostages should not have occurred and has stressed the importance of standard operating procedures to prevent such incidents in the future.

