fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

Israel Expands Offensive in Gaza, UN Officials Alarmed

The Israeli military has announced that it is “expanding operations” in the Khan Younis area of southern Gaza, targeting Hamas infrastructure. According to the Israel Defense Forces, they have also destroyed a network of tunnels near Gaza City along with one of the “stash apartments” belonging to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

As the offensive continues, United Nations officials have raised serious concerns about the impact on Gaza’s civilian population. The United Nations Palestine Refugee Agency (UNRWA) reported that more than 150,000 people in central Gaza have been left with nowhere to go following the IDF’s latest warning to evacuate large areas.

Even those who have sought shelter have not been safe from harm. UNRWA stated that at least 308 people sheltering in its facilities have died, with at least 1,095 others injured since the latest fighting began on October 7.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths described the challenges of getting aid to Gaza amid an acute hunger crisis, citing constant shelling, poor communications, damaged roads, and delays at checkpoints that make it “impossible” to help the people of Gaza.

Here are some key updates from Friday:

– More details about Israel’s ground operations: In Khan Younis, the IDF said its troops engaged Hamas using airstrikes, snipers, and tank fire. In Gaza City, the IDF reported that a network of tunnels, including a “hideout” belonging to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, had been located and destroyed. The IDF claims that the tunnel system was used by senior Hamas officials, though CNN cannot independently verify these claims.

– Israel faces a possible case in the international court: South Africa has filed an application with the International Court of Justice to begin proceedings over genocide allegations against Israel. Israel has rejected South Africa’s claims, stating that the country “calls for the destruction of the State of Israel” and that its “demand lacks a factual and legal basis.” The United Arab Emirates also condemned Israel’s defense statements and stated goals in the war against Hamas as a “fallacy.”

– 35 dead in Israeli attacks, most of them women and children: According to Dr. Khalil Al-Dikran, head of nursing at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, 35 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured following Israeli airstrikes on residential buildings. Most of the casualties were women and children, with many being dismembered.

– The IDF acknowledges “unintended harm” in airstrike that caused 70 deaths: The IDF accepted that there was what it calls “unintended harm” to civilians as a result of the airstrikes in central Gaza on December 24. The attacks were directed against targets in the Al Maghazi refugee camp, where around 70 people were killed, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.

The situation in Gaza remains dire, and international concern about the conflict continues to mount as civilian casualties rise.

