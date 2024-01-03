fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

The deadly attack on a Hamas leader in Beirut raises fears of a broader regional conflict. Israel carried out the deadly attack in Lebanon on Tuesday that killed Hamas leader Saleh Al-Arouri, a US official told CNN. The Biden administration was not informed of the operation in advance, the official said. If confirmed, Arouri would be the highest-ranking Hamas official killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of the war sparked by the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Arouri, deputy head of Hamas’s political bureau, was “martyred in a treacherous Zionist airstrike in Beirut,” Hamas media outlet Al Aqsa TV declared. Israel did not claim responsibility for the attack in Beirut, which was condemned by Hamas’ regional allies, raising fears of a possible escalation of fighting in the Middle East. The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, urged Israel on Tuesday to avoid an escalation “particularly in Lebanon,” according to a statement from the French presidency.

Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 22,185 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, as the Israel Defense Forces intensify its military campaign in the central part of the territory. On a visit to Gaza, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel’s military operations in the strip will continue for some time, but will change as it assesses the situation. A far-right Israeli official said the country is “not another star on the American flag,” after Washington called his call for the resettlement of Gazans outside the enclave “inflammatory and irresponsible.” Israel will appear before the International Court of Justice to respond to South Africa’s accusation that it is committing genocide in its war against Hamas, an Israeli government spokesman has said. A bipartisan group of US senators were scheduled to travel to the Middle East on Tuesday night to meet with senior Israeli officials and discuss the war between Israel and Hamas. Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee are also expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Arab leaders during the visit, according to Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.