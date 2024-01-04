Home » fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more
World

fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

by admin
fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

The War in Israel and Hamas: What You Need to Know

As fierce fighting continues in parts of Gaza, the death toll has surpassed 22,300 since October 7, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry. Despite the withdrawal of some Israeli units and a calming in several areas, there are concerns about the possibility of a broader regional conflict. Iranian officials have blamed Israel for deadly twin explosions in Iran and have threatened revenge.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has warned that if Israel fights a war with Lebanon, the response would be “unlimited.” He also stated that the assassination of a senior Hamas leader in Beirut on Tuesday “will not go unpunished.” The strike, which killed Hamas official Saleh Al-Arouri, was reportedly carried out by Israel, although Israel did not claim responsibility for the attack.

On the ground, an unspecified number of people were killed Wednesday after artillery strikes near a hospital in southern Gaza, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. In northern Gaza, video from the Jabalya refugee camp showed the aftermath of a major explosion that caused several civilian casualties. The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry reported “dozens” of people “were killed and injured” when a family home in Jabalya was attacked.

Water has been restored to some parts of central Gaza, the Deir al Balah municipality announced, after a key pipeline had been out of service for several days, causing “sewage to overflow into the streets.” UN agencies and NGOs have warned that the lack of clean water in many areas of Gaza risks spreading skin diseases and other illnesses.

See also  The Archie case, the parents' last resort to make him "die with dignity" and the mystery of that "challenge on TikTok"

The International Court of Justice said it will hold public hearings next week on South Africa’s genocide accusations against Israel in its war against Hamas. An Israeli government spokesman stated that Israel will appear before the ICJ “to dispel South Africa’s absurd blood libel.”

Israel’s military also released a video it claims shows the dismantling of a tunnel route it accuses Hamas of digging beneath Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical complex. Hamas denies these accusations.

As the conflict intensifies, the situation in the region remains volatile and rapidly evolving. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops.

You may also like

NISSAN ITALIA It is among the best places...

Girl died after suffering a savage beating by...

The winners of the Golden Globe 2024 –...

From today in Australia it is forbidden to...

Udinese transfer market / Napoli accelerates: the latest...

Macron is “warming up” for the 2024 Olympics:...

Gaza, video of Palestinian woman hit during evacuation...

Ferragni-Balocco case, investigation into the hypothesis of fraud

fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

HYUNDAI Agreement with Kia and Gore for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy