fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

The War in Israel and Hamas: What You Need to Know

As fierce fighting continues in parts of Gaza, the death toll has surpassed 22,300 since October 7, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry. Despite the withdrawal of some Israeli units and a calming in several areas, there are concerns about the possibility of a broader regional conflict. Iranian officials have blamed Israel for deadly twin explosions in Iran and have threatened revenge.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has warned that if Israel fights a war with Lebanon, the response would be “unlimited.” He also stated that the assassination of a senior Hamas leader in Beirut on Tuesday “will not go unpunished.” The strike, which killed Hamas official Saleh Al-Arouri, was reportedly carried out by Israel, although Israel did not claim responsibility for the attack.

On the ground, an unspecified number of people were killed Wednesday after artillery strikes near a hospital in southern Gaza, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. In northern Gaza, video from the Jabalya refugee camp showed the aftermath of a major explosion that caused several civilian casualties. The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry reported “dozens” of people “were killed and injured” when a family home in Jabalya was attacked.

Water has been restored to some parts of central Gaza, the Deir al Balah municipality announced, after a key pipeline had been out of service for several days, causing “sewage to overflow into the streets.” UN agencies and NGOs have warned that the lack of clean water in many areas of Gaza risks spreading skin diseases and other illnesses.

The International Court of Justice said it will hold public hearings next week on South Africa’s genocide accusations against Israel in its war against Hamas. An Israeli government spokesman stated that Israel will appear before the ICJ “to dispel South Africa’s absurd blood libel.”

Israel’s military also released a video it claims shows the dismantling of a tunnel route it accuses Hamas of digging beneath Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical complex. Hamas denies these accusations.

As the conflict intensifies, the situation in the region remains volatile and rapidly evolving. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops.

