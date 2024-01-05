fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

Israel Prepares for New Phase of War as Displaced Palestinians Face Dire Conditions

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed plans for the next phase of the war in Gaza, focusing on new combat strategies in the north and the sustained attack on Hamas leaders in the southern territory of the enclave. This announcement comes at a time when the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have expanded their operations in central and southern Gaza, issuing new evacuation instructions to Palestinians, many of whom were already displaced. Civilians in central Gaza expressed exhaustion and a desire to return home to “die with dignity,” as they struggle with limited access to basic health services, food, fuel, and clean water.

The United States has expressed concerns about the high number of civilian casualties in Gaza, and State Department spokesman Matt Miller has stated that this issue will be a topic of discussion during the upcoming visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the region. The United States has been a strong supporter of Israel’s war against Hamas, but the civilian casualties have exposed divisions among close allies.

In addition, there have been new calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, with the Palestinian Authority urging Blinken to call for an immediate halt to the conflict. The situation on the border with Israel has also intensified, with clashes between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah paramilitary group in southern Lebanon escalating.

Furthermore, there are concerns about the involvement of other regional actors, as ISIS has claimed responsibility for deadly bombings in Iran. The accusations and the broader regional conflict could further complicate the situation in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli military also believes that three Israelis missing since the Hamas attacks are being held hostage in Gaza. IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced that Israel now believes there are 108 hostages alive in Gaza, taken captive during the attack.

Lastly, UN human rights chief Volker Turk has expressed deep concern over far-right Israeli government ministers’ comments pushing for the resettlement of Gazan civilians out of Gaza in “third countries.” These comments have drawn criticism from several countries, including the United States.

As Israel prepares for a new phase of war and displaced Palestinians face dire conditions, the situation in the region remains precarious, with a growing humanitarian crisis and international concerns about the escalating conflict.

