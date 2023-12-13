fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

WHO Calls for Protection for Humanitarian Workers in Gaza after Staff Detained at Checkpoint

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for the protection of humanitarian and health workers in Gaza after reporting incidents of detention and mistreatment at a checkpoint during a “high-risk” mission.

According to the WHO, a team, along with the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS) and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), was on a mission to deliver medical supplies, assess a hospital’s situation, and transfer seriously injured patients to a southern hospital. However, the mission faced obstacles at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint, where ambulance staff members were detained for identification.

The WHO stated that two PRCS personnel were detained for over an hour, and one was reportedly harassed, beaten, stripped naked, and searched. The incident occurred at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint, which is maintained by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The IDF declined to comment on the incident when asked by CNN.

The WHO team also reported that their convoy was shot at as it entered Gaza City, with the aid truck and an ambulance being hit by bullets. The mission was successful in carrying out its tasks at Al-Ahli Hospital, but upon their return, the convoy was again stopped at the same checkpoint. One of the PRCS staff members was further detained, prompting the mission to leave the dangerous area for the safety of the patients and humanitarian workers.

The WHO staff managed to meet with the detained PRCS worker after his release and reported that he had been harassed, beaten, threatened, stripped naked, and blindfolded during his arrest.

The WHO has called for the protection of humanitarian workers and medical personnel in Gaza. They stressed that such actions against humanitarian workers are unacceptable and called for the immediate release of the detained staff. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of humanitarian missions in the region.

Share this: Facebook

X

