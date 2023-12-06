Home » fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more
fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

Israeli Airstrikes Hit Refugee Camp in Northern Gaza
Reports have emerged of a devastating attack on the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza, allegedly carried out by the Israeli army. The extent of the casualties is yet to be confirmed due to limited access and communication in the area. The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees has described the situation in Gaza as one of the most dangerous in the world, with a new wave of refugees being displaced by Israeli bombings.

The Israeli military has claimed to have struck around 250 Hamas targets in Gaza over the past 24 hours, including weapons, underground wells, and military infrastructure. It also stated that a significant arsenal of weapons was found near a clinic and school in northern Gaza, containing hundreds of missiles, grenade launchers, and other explosives.

Humanitarian organizations, including Doctors Without Borders, have called for an immediate end to the “indiscriminate and relentless attacks” against Gaza, emphasizing critical shortages of medical supplies. In addition, the daughter of an elderly Israeli woman held hostage in Gaza reported that her mother’s condition is serious after being hospitalized.

The situation in the region continues to escalate, with the conflict between Israel and Hamas showing no signs of resolution. The developments in the war-torn area continue to unfold, with the devastating impact on civilians and infrastructure being felt throughout the region.

