Home » File never notified, Municipality demands payment, taxpayer wins appeal
World

File never notified, Municipality demands payment, taxpayer wins appeal

by admin
File never notified, Municipality demands payment, taxpayer wins appeal

by blogsicilia.it – ​​22 minutes ago

The justice of the peace of the Court of Syracuse accepted the appeal of a 65-year-old Syracusan who had contested a tax collection file from the Revenue Agency. The taxpayer, defended by the lawyers Antonio Cappello and Marco Nocera, does not…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «File never notified, Municipality demands payment, taxpayer wins appeal appeared 22 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Depeche Mode hang on platforms "My Cosmos Is Mine"

You may also like

Madrid, the Italian restaurant Burro Canaglia on fire:...

Jordan: an Italian tourist died in Petra

Pope urges today’s Christians to be fertile, apostolic,...

«In his place I would be ashamed as...

United Kingdom, all smartphones will ring at 3pm...

Calum Scott puts limited tickets for Madrid on...

Georgina annoyed Cristiano Ronaldo | Sports

The G7 intends to completely ban the export...

Tomislav Sabljo was killed in Zagreb Info

sea ​​and wind weather forecast for tomorrow, Sunday...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy