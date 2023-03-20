Home World Filip Kostić scored a goal against Inter | Sport
Filip Kostić scored a goal against Inter | Sport

Filip Kostić scored a goal against Inter | Sport

Filip Kostić scored a goal for Juventus against Inter

Source: Profimedia

Filip Kostić scored a goal in the “Derby of Italy”, Inter – Juventus! The winger of the visiting team put the “old lady” in the lead with a left-footed shot, hitting the opposite corner of Inter goalkeeper Andrea Onana’s goal from 15 meters!

The referee checked that goal for a long time together with the VAR room, because there was a suspicion that Juventus midfielder Andrijan Rabio played with his hand, but in the end everything was clear. Juventus forward Dušan Vlahović also participated in the action, who passed the ball to Rabio, and he assisted Kostić for an important goal! During the five minutes of the VAR check, it was also checked whether Vlahović played with his hand, but everything was clear there as well.

Watch Kostić’s goal – one of the biggest in his career:

Source: ArenaSport

This goal will further please the coach of Serbia, Dragan Stojković Pixi, who will assemble the team on Monday before the start of the qualification for the European Championship. Earlier today and Aleksandar Mitrović scored a goal against Manchester United and received a red card.

There was no change in the results until the end.

