Filip Malbašić’s mother died, Vojvodina footballers dedicate goals to him | Sport

Vojvodina’s important victory was dedicated to its player who was not on the field.

Izvor: TV Arena sport/Screenshot

FK Vojvodina convincingly defeated Novi Pazar and extended the series of victories, which tied with Partizan in the table, with more games played. After the 4:0 triumph, coach “lala” Radoslav Batak he told the sad news that one of the team leaders, Filip Malbašić, had a mother who passed away during this week and that’s why his teammates were celebrating his goals and raising his jersey on the field.

“The main thing today was that the players forgot the last game and understood this as a new match. During the week we had problems, our Filip Malbasic’s mother passed away and we were all together at the funeral and they honored him today with a goal celebration, because we missed him on the field today. We opened the match well, we talked about it before the match, this time we were better, we scored two goals on time. I’m sorry that all the boys are doing well, but not everyone can play. But it makes me happy that everyone is looking forward to our collective, joint victory. Now we can fight for a higher ranking and we need to realize how much we can and not to break this streak. The next rival is Radnički from Kragujevac, a new challenge awaits us and I hope that we will have the same approach as today. Congratulations to all players on today’s release and togetherness”

He specifically referred to the effect Jovan Milosevicthe pearl of Vojvodina which was last winter officially became a Stuttgart player. However, Batak emphasized that it is the team that “kicks out” the individual. Milošević was eagerly waiting for that goal, we see during the week when someone feels better, we simply have such a relationship with everyone. Nemanja Nikolić has been training fantastically since the first day we arrived, but he was a bit tired. We have that good interaction, we talk with all the players, and so it is with Milosevic and he accepted some things from training. That goal came as a reward for all that effort and work, which is very important for strikers. However, I would not evaluate only through the goals, but also because of everything they do for the team,” said Batak.