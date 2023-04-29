Home » Filip Petrushev on the fight at Partizan Real | Sports
Filip Petrushev on the fight at Partizan Real

The Crvena Zvezda center also spoke about the incidents at the Partizan – Real Madrid match

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

In both cases, the same team, of course I have my own opinion and I wouldn’t say who is guilty and who is not. Of course, you need as little of that as possible, and I won’t go on about that“. To the additional question of the journalist whether he thinks it is no coincidence that the “same team” – Partizan – is involved, Petrushev added: “Of course not“.

The Euroleague fined Partizan and Real with 50,000 euros each, and two players from both teams were fined. Among the black and whites, there are captain Kevin Panter, who will not play two games and center Matias Lessor, who will miss one. The Frenchman and Petrushev had a similar situation after the previous game and then the Partizan basketball player was suspended for three matches by the decision of the ABA League.

After that incident, Petrushev was also in the police and gave a statement after Lesor’s attack, and the club and his agent Miodrag Ražnatović then emphasized that he did it because he had an obligation, and not on his own initiative.

